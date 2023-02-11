Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal Saturday versus Dallas, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 30-save shutout win over Colorado on Thursday. He has a 24-13-1 record this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Stars sit ninth in the league this campaign with 3.36 goals per game.

