Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal Saturday versus Dallas, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 30-save shutout win over Colorado on Thursday. He has a 24-13-1 record this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Stars sit ninth in the league this campaign with 3.36 goals per game.
