Vasilevskiy will start at home versus the Sharks on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy has allowed 15 goals over his last four games, going 1-3-0 in that span. While the Sharks are near the bottom of the Pacific Division, they have won four of their last six games while piling up 26 goals in that span.