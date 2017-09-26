Vasilevskiy will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's preseason game against the Panthers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has seen only limited action thus far in the preseason, but he was impressive in his only start, allowing just one goal on 30 shots in Friday's win over Nashville. The 23-year-old keeper is looking to tune up in the final few games before the regular season gets under way, and he enters the campaign with loads of upside on a talented Tampa Bay squad looking to get back on track after missing the playoffs last season.