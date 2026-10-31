Vasilevskiy will defend the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Predators, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Despite earning Thursday's win over the Jets, Vasilevskiy allowed four goals or more in the second consecutive contest. Overall, the 32-year-old backstop has a 6-3-0 record, a 2.92 GAA and an .876 save percentage across nine appearances this season. While he hasn't been in Vezina-Trophy-level form to begin the new campaign, he's still anchoring the Lightning to wins, which should help with his confidence long term. He remains a clear No. 1 goalie option in fantasy ahead of Saturday's Halloween game against the Predators, who rank 23rd in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game this season. Start Vasilevskiy with confidence moving forward.