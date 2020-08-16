Vasilevskiy stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Saturday in Game 3.

Vasilevskiy has needed to make fewer saves (34) over the last two games combined than he did during the Game 1 quintuple-overtime marathon (61). Both Columbus goals on Saturday came from high-danger areas and Vasilevskiy was as steady as he needed to be to give the Lightning the 2-1 series lead. He'll take a .931 postseason save percentage into Game 4 on Monday afternoon.