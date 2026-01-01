Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

The Lightning kept taking one-goal leads only to see the home squad quickly tie things up, but the back-and-forth contest ended on Darren Raddysh's OT winner that Vasilevskiy picked up an assist on. The perennial Vezina contender has won four straight starts, and he heads into the new year with a 15-7-2 record, 2.33 GAA and .913 save percentage on the season.