Vasilevskiy made 27 saves on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Vasilevskiy allowed one goal in each regulation period but still received enough offensive support to secure his third win of 2024. Arguably the league's top goaltender in recent years, Vasilevskiy required back surgery Sept. 28, and it appears that he's still trying to regain his form based on an 11-9-0 record and career-worst peripherals -- he's posted a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage through 20 games.