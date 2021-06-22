Vasilevskiy stopped all 21 shots he faced Monday in an 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5.

Vasilevskiy enjoyed a relatively easy night en route to his third shutout of the postseason and first of the series. He improved to 11-5 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to go along with his sparkling 2.05 GAA and .936 save percentage. He's held the Islanders to two goals or fewer in all but one game in the series.