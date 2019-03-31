Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Has rare off night
Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss to Washington on Saturday night.
He allowed two power-play goals. It was a rare off night for Vasilevskiy, who was looking for his 38th win. But there is some concern that Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak both went down to injury. Cernak looks OK, but Hedman will need to be reevaluated. Losing a Norris-winning defensive stud like Hedman could impact Vasilevskiy's game. Let's hope the absence is temporary.
