Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 6-4 win over the Islanders on Thursday.
Vasilevskiy heads into the postseason on a four-game winning streak and his 39 wins tie his second-best single-season win total in his career. He and the Lightning will face the Maple Leafs in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs next week.
