Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hit by Avalanche
Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.
The Avs have been outstanding, but they still only managed 24 shots total -- the ice was heavily tilted the other way on Saturday night (46 shots on the Avs goalie). Overall, this was just a blip for Vasilevskiy. But his .750 save percentage on the night took all the air out of the lungs of daily players. Ouch.
