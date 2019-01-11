Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Holds fort until comeback
Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
This one was tougher than the final score indicates, as the Justin Williams goal conceded by Vasilevskiy early in the second period was the only marker for either team until Ondrej Palat scored the first of three unanswered Lightning goals with 8:04 remaining in the third. Not all of his wins have come easy, but the Russian netminder has a sparkling 18-4-2 record, rewarding owners who paid up for him on draft day.
