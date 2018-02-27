Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Holds off Toronto in shootout win

Vasilevskiy saved 27 of 30 shots and all three shootout attempts during Monday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Vezina Trophy-worthy campaign continues for Vasilevskiy, and his overtime save on a Patrick Marleau breakaway was particularly timely Monday. He now boasts a 37-12-2 record, .927 save percentage and 2.35 GAA with seven shutouts, and his outlook remains promising after the Bolts added Ryan McDonagh at the trade deadline to improve their defense.

