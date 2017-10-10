Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 26 shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.

The Lightning No. 1 has now allowed 11 goals through his first three starts for an underwhelming .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has flashed tremendous upside, but he's also entered the campaign with a mediocre .915 save percentage and 2.60 GAA over 90 games. The potential is there, and Vasilevskiy shouldn't receive too much competition from Peter Budaj. However, the 23-year-old Russian will have to play better because Tampa Bay has high hopes this season.