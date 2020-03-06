Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hopes scuffles are behind him

Vailevskiy made 32 saves in a 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Vasilevskiy is 33-13-3 on the season, but has scuffled lately. The last two weeks have been hard -- he's 2-4 with 21 goals allowed. It's better for the Bolts for him to get this out of his system now, but it's bad for fantasy owners, especially those in playoff matchups. Keep the faith -- Vasilevskiy is the best in the business and this win is the start of his bounce back.