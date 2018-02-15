Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hopes to bust out brooms against Detroit
Vasilevskiy will start in the cage against the visiting Red Wings on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bolts will look to sweep the season series against Detroit, backed by the their best start in franchise history. Vasilevskiy has been a huge part of the success formula, as he's won 33 of 47 appearances to complement a tidy 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage -- both career bests. It's already been announced that the Wings will counter with Jimmy Howard.
