Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

He allowed five goals, but few were on him. Vasilevskiy was hung out to dry by blown coverage after blown coverage all night long, and he was the last man standing far too many times. Still, in years past, Vasilevskiy would have been the difference maker when the Bolts played a queasy game. That hasn't happened much this season. Vasy is 2-5-1 with 31 goals allowed in his last eight starts. We hate to say it, but you may need to consider him in favorable matchups short term, or your fantasy week could be burned.