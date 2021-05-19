Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

Vasilevskiy was shaky in Sunday's Game 1, but he put in a much more elite performance Tuesday. The 26-year-old netminder has given up five goals on 72 shots through the first two games of the postseason. The Lightning head home with a 2-0 lead in their first-round series, and Vasilevskiy is all but guaranteed to start again in Thursday's Game 3.