Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In blue paint Saturday

Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease as Saturday's home starter against the Senators, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound netminder is on pace for 46 wins; that's two more than Vasi had in the 2017-18 campaign when he was in contention for the Vezina Trophy. He'll be challenged by a Senators squad that'll feature its own No. 1 netminder in Craig Anderson.