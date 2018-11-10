Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In blue paint Saturday
Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease as Saturday's home starter against the Senators, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound netminder is on pace for 46 wins; that's two more than Vasi had in the 2017-18 campaign when he was in contention for the Vezina Trophy. He'll be challenged by a Senators squad that'll feature its own No. 1 netminder in Craig Anderson.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shines in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts down Connor McDavid•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seventh win in 10 starts•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...