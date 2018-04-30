Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In cage for Game 2
Vasilevskiy led his team onto the ice and will get the starting nod for Game 2 against Boston on Monday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Throughout Tampa Bay's first round against New Jersey, Vasilevskiy was fantastic notching a .941 save percentage over the five games, but Saturday's tilt against Boston was a different story, as he was solved for five goals on just 23 shots. It's worth noting that the Russian did throw up a .928 save percentage over four regular season games against Boston, but the men in black and gold do lead the league in playoff goals per game (4.25), so Vasilevskiy will really need to tap into the form that earned him a Vezina Trophy nominee to stifle the attack.
