Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In crease Friday
Vasilevskiy will start in goal in Friday's road game against the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy will look for his first win since the All-Star break after suffering a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh at home Wednesday. The Russian now faces a team that ranks first in the league in high-danger goals with a conversion rate of 57.66 percent.
