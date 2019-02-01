Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In crease Friday

Vasilevskiy will start in goal in Friday's road game against the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy will look for his first win since the All-Star break after suffering a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh at home Wednesday. The Russian now faces a team that ranks first in the league in high-danger goals with a conversion rate of 57.66 percent.

