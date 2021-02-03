Per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game versus the Red Wings, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy played well in his last start Monday against the Predators, stopping 36 of 38 shots en route to a comfy 5-2 win. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to secure a third straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Detroit club that's 2-6-2 this year.