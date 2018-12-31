Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal against Ducks
Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Monday's away matchup with Anaheim, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Since returning from injury, Vasilevskiy is 5-0-1 despite a 3.46 GAA and .908 save percentage. The Russian netminder will look to make it five straight victories when he squares off with a Ducks squad that is averaging a paltry 2.45 goals (third fewest in the league).
