Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal against Ducks

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Monday's away matchup with Anaheim, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Since returning from injury, Vasilevskiy is 5-0-1 despite a 3.46 GAA and .908 save percentage. The Russian netminder will look to make it five straight victories when he squares off with a Ducks squad that is averaging a paltry 2.45 goals (third fewest in the league).