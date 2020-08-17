Vasilevskiy will tend the twine versus Columbus in Monday's Game 4, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Vasilevskiy barely broke a sweat in Game 3, as he faced just 17 shots, though he stopped only 15 for a subpar .882 save percentage. Other than the five-overtime Game 1, the Russian netminder hasn't been tested much by the Blue Jackets, which makes him a risky play in DFS contests, as players will be relying on him securing the win.