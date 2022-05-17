Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Lightning's second-round series versus the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy was a bit shaky in the first round versus the Maple Leafs, posting a 3.04 GAA and an .897 save percentage in seven contests. It won't get easier going forward, as the Panthers led the NHL in the regular season with an average of 4.11 goals per game while compiling a league-best 58-18-6 record.