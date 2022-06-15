Vasilevskiy will guard the road cage during Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Avalanche, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Vasilevskiy was his usual excellent self during the Lightning's Eastern Conference finals win over the Rangers, going 4-2-0 while posting an admirable 2.35 GAA and .919 save percentage. He'll try to help his team start the Stanley Cup Finals off on a high note by picking up his 13th win of the postseason in a matchup with a stacked Colorado squad that's averaged 4.64 goals per game through 14 playoff contests this year, best in the NHL.