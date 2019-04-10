Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 1

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage at home in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was razor sharp in his last start of the regular season Thursday against Toronto, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 road victory. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his first win of the postseason in a home matchup with a Columbus offense that averaged 3.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.