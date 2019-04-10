Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 1
Vasilevskiy will guard the cage at home in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy was razor sharp in his last start of the regular season Thursday against Toronto, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 road victory. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his first win of the postseason in a home matchup with a Columbus offense that averaged 3.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leads league in wins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in net•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows two in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for bounce-back performance•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Has rare off night•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for 38th win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...