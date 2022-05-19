Vasilevskiy will patrol the road crease during Thursday's Game 2 versus the Panthers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was fantastic in Tuesday's Game 1 against Florida, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. The 27-year-old netminder will try to help the Lightning secure a commanding 2-0 series lead by shooting for his sixth win of the playoffs in a rematch with the same Panthers squad Thursday.