Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 2

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 2 against the Devils in Tampa Bay, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was rock solid in Game 1, turning aside 29 of 31 shots en route to a comfortable 5-2 victory. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up another win in a home matchup with a Devils club that will be desperate to steal a game on the road and head back to New Jersey with the series tied at one game a piece.