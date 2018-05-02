Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 3

Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Bruins in Boston, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was pretty shaky in the first two games of the series, posting a sub-par 3.52 GAA and .837 save percentage, but he did enough in Game 2 to pick up his fifth win of the playoffs, enabling Tampa Bay to head into Boston for Game 3 with the series tied at one game a piece. The Russian netminder will look to get back on track and help his team steal a game on the road and regain home-ice advantage Wednesday evening.