Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 3
Vasilevskiy will face Columbus for Game 3 on Sunday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
As one of the NHL's premier netminders, it's been fairly shocking to see him get shelled for nine goals in the first two games of the series. With the Lightning up against the wall, they'll need a top-notch performance out of the 24-year-old with Nikita Kucherov (suspension) and Victor Hedman (undisclosed) both out for Game 3.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shaky performance against Jackets•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine for Game 2•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't hold lead in Game 1 loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 1•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Leads league in wins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...