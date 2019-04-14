Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 3

Vasilevskiy will face Columbus for Game 3 on Sunday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

As one of the NHL's premier netminders, it's been fairly shocking to see him get shelled for nine goals in the first two games of the series. With the Lightning up against the wall, they'll need a top-notch performance out of the 24-year-old with Nikita Kucherov (suspension) and Victor Hedman (undisclosed) both out for Game 3.