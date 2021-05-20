Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Thursday's Game 3 at home against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was fantastic in Tuesday's Game 2 versus Florida, turning aside 32 of 33 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 26-year-old backstop will try to help the Lightning secure a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers Thursday.