Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Panthers on Thursday in Game 3, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has lost four games in a row, though the Lightning haven't scored more than twice in any of those contests. The 29-year-old will look for more goal support on home ice in Thursday's contest, as a loss would put Tampa Bay down 3-0 in the series.

