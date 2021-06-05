Vasilevskiy will defend the blue paint at home during Saturday's Game 4 versus the Hurricanes, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy was a little shaky in Thursday's Game 3, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The Russian netminder will try to bounce back and help the Lightning secure a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Hurricanes by picking up his seventh win of the playoffs Saturday.