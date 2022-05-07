Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal during Sunday's Game 4 against the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Vasilevskiy was pretty solid in Friday's Game 3 versus Toronto, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately came away with his second loss of the postseason due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will attempt to secure his second win of the playoffs and even up the series at two games apiece Sunday.