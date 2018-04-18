Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 4
Vasilevskiy is slated to guard the goal in Wednesday's Game 4 in New Jersey.
Vasilevskiy has been sharp in the first three games of the series, posting an impressive .930 save percentage over that span. The Vezina Trophy finalist will look to stay dialed in and help his team return to Tampa Bay for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead by picking up a big road win over the Devils on Wednesday evening.
