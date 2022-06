Vasilevskiy will guard the road cage during Friday's Game 5 versus Colorado.

Vasilevskiy was rock solid in Wednesday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, stopping 34 of 37 shots, but he ultimately came away with his eighth loss of the postseason due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to help his team stave off elimination by shooting for his 14th win of the playoffs in a rematch with the same Colorado squad Friday.