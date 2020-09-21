Vasilevskiy will draw the start for Mondays' Game 2 showdown with the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vasilevskiy wasn't his usual self for Saturday's Game 1 tilt, allowing three goals on just 19 shots in the loss. Still, the Lightning will look to their workhorse to tie the series at 1-1 in Monday's contest.
