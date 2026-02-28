Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy is 17-0-1 in his last 18 starts with a gaudy 1.90 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Overall, Vasilevskiy is 28-7-3 with a 2.11 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 38 starts this season. The Sabres are ninth in NHL scoring, generating 3.34 goals per contest.