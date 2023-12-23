Vasilevskiy will get the road start in Washington on Saturday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from back surgery. This will be his seventh straight start as he has started 12 of the Lightning's last 14 games since his return. Vasilevskiy is 7-5-0 with a 2.93 GAA and .901 save percentage. The Capitals are a low-scoring team this season, averaging 2.43 goals per contests, 30th in the NHL.