Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Sunday
Vasilevskiy will draw the draw for Sunday's heavyweight showdown against the Predators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
At the beginning of the season, Vasilevskiy was a front runner for the Vezina Trophy, starting out 9-1-0 with a .936 save percentage and 2.20 GAA. However, over his last nine outings, the 23-year-old Russian has a .883 save percentage and 4.41 GAA, including allowing six goals on three separate occasions. Interestingly enough, he's actually 2-1-0 in those three contests. At any rate, Vasilevskiy needs to turn things around before playoff time, and a big matchup against Nashville would be a good place to start.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lets three pucks by again•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in Boston•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Goals against creeping up as season winds down•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing for road match against Devils•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up six in wild win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in New York•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...