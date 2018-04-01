Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Sunday

Vasilevskiy will draw the draw for Sunday's heavyweight showdown against the Predators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

At the beginning of the season, Vasilevskiy was a front runner for the Vezina Trophy, starting out 9-1-0 with a .936 save percentage and 2.20 GAA. However, over his last nine outings, the 23-year-old Russian has a .883 save percentage and 4.41 GAA, including allowing six goals on three separate occasions. Interestingly enough, he's actually 2-1-0 in those three contests. At any rate, Vasilevskiy needs to turn things around before playoff time, and a big matchup against Nashville would be a good place to start.