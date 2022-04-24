Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Sunday's road tilt with the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
After an 0-4-1 stretch over his previous six appearances, Vasilevskiy defeated the Maple Leafs on Thursday while stopping 36 of 37 shots. The 27-year-old is 36-18-5 with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage on the year. He's 1-1-0 with a .915 save percentage against the Panthers.
