Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Dallas on Sunday.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 19-save effort in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis. He has a 19-7-3 record with a 2.26 GAA, a .914 save percentage and one shutout through 29 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. Dallas is tied for eighth in the league this season with 3.31 goals per game.