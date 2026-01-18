Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Dallas on Sunday.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 19-save effort in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis. He has a 19-7-3 record with a 2.26 GAA, a .914 save percentage and one shutout through 29 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. Dallas is tied for eighth in the league this season with 3.31 goals per game.
