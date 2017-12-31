Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Sunday

Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy will be making his fifth start in the Lightning's previous six outings, in addition to a brief, 4-save relief appearance after Peter Budaj suffered a leg injury. With his primary backup unavailable, the 23-year-old Vasilevskiy should continue to see a heavy workload -- including potentially take both ends of any upcoming back-to-backs. Considering he has hit the ice for 31 of the team's 37 games this year, the Russian could be in line to log the most games played of any goaltender in 2017-18.