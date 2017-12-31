Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Sunday
Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy will be making his fifth start in the Lightning's previous six outings, in addition to a brief, 4-save relief appearance after Peter Budaj suffered a leg injury. With his primary backup unavailable, the 23-year-old Vasilevskiy should continue to see a heavy workload -- including potentially take both ends of any upcoming back-to-backs. Considering he has hit the ice for 31 of the team's 37 games this year, the Russian could be in line to log the most games played of any goaltender in 2017-18.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets new career mark for wins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Chance for new career high in wins Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Nabs NHL-leading 23rd win in shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start against Minnesota•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins in shootout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...