Vasilevskiy will tend the twine against the Penguins on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports

Vasilevskiy will make his fourth consecutive start between the pipes to open the season. In his previous appearances, the netminder posted a 2-1-0 record, albeit with a disappointing 3.67 GAA. If his teammates can't stay out of the box, the 23-year-old could be in for a rough night considering the Pens are converting at 27.8 percent on the power play -- fifth best in the league.