Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod against the Red Wings on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been outstanding of late, registering seven straight wins with a 1.71 GAA. Its early in the season, but the netminder is already making a strong case for the Vezina Trophy. In addition to his current winning streak, the 23-year-old is undefeated in four previous matchups with Detroit in which he has registered a .941 save percentage.