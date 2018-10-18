Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday

Vasilevskiy will get the home start against the Red Wings on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was given the night off against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, so he should be well rested for his clash with Detroit. In his three appearances this season, the Russian is 2-1-0 with a 1.64 GAA and .950 save percentage. While it's certainly early, if the netminder can maintain this level of dominance throughout the year, he could be walking away with the Vezina Trophy.