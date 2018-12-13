Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday
Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Vasilevskiy will be making his return to the crease following a 15-game stint on the sidelines due to a fractured foot. The Russian keeper was 3-2-0 in his previous five outings before getting hurt, along with a 2.82 GAA and .915 save percentage. Based on how well Louis Domingue performed in the 24-year-old's absence, the backup could get a few additional looks down the stretch to keep Vasilevskiy fresh for the postseason.
