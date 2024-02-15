Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home against Colorado on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has secured victories in five of his last six contests in which he posted a 2.48 GAA and .913 save percentage. Since returning from a back injury, the Russian backstop has appeared in 29 of the Bolts' last 34 contests and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload moving forward.