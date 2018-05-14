Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Tuesday
Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Tuesday's Game 3 clash with the Capitals, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy -- who was pulled in Game 1 -- gave up six goals on 37 shots (.838 save percentage) Sunday, but will remain the starter heading into Game 3. It would be hard to blame coach Jon Cooper if he decided to go with Louis Domingue; however, his vocal confidence of the 23-year-old Vasilevskiy might be the motivation the Russian needs to rediscover his form. The 2012 first-round pick will likely be on a short leash Tuesday and could get yanked in a hurry if the Lightning fall behind early.
More News
